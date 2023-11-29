‘Israel’ branding removed from training kit worn by Chris Froome’s team

Chris Froome (right) has ridden for Israel-Premier Tech since moving from Ineos in 2021 - Getty Images/Tim de Waele

Chris Froome and his team-mates will be issued with blank training kit by Israel-Premier Tech amid growing concern over rider safety in light of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Despite putting into place plans to produce training kit for its riders that will not feature the word ‘Israel’, Telegraph Sport understands that none of Israel-Premier Tech’s riders have reported any verbal or physical abuse while out training.

In a short statement, Israel-Premier Tech said: “The 2024 season will be our 10th season in the pro peloton and we will continue to proudly race as Israel-Premier Tech.

“The safety and security of our team members is of the utmost importance and as such, the team has implemented some measures for the 2024 season. This includes the use of a training kit, which our riders can opt to wear when outside of the race bubble and training alone, if they deem it necessary.”

Israel-Premier Tech’s decision to issue the blank training kit comes a fortnight after Sylvan Adams, the Israeli-Canadian billionaire who co-owns the squad, said his riders were safe in regulation jerseys.

Talking to the Radio Cycling podcast, Adams said: “What are you suggesting? That people are going to attack us because we’re wearing the name Israel on our jersey? What are they going to do to us? Knock us off our bikes?”

Riley Sheehan, a US rider, celebrates winning Paris-Tours in his Israel-branded jersey - AFP/Guillaume Souvant

Froome, the four-time Tour de France winner, and fellow Britons Mason Hollyman and Stephen Williams ride for the Israel-Premier Tech team, whose squad licence is registered in Tel-Aviv.

Telegraph Sport understands that Froome, Hollyman and Williams have been preparing for next year while training in America, Spain and Andorra respectively. Two further Britons – Jake Stewart and Ethan Vernon – will join the squad in the new year from Groupama-FDJ and Soudal-Quick Step respectively when they will take delivery of their new, blank, Israel-Premier Tech training kit.

