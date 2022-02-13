Israel Adesanya Retains Middleweight Championship Against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271

Heading back to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas for UFC 271, the UFC put on the Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 main event for a rambunctious packed audience.

The rematch between Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya and "The Reaper" Robert Whittaker saw a competitive exchange in the Octagon from the UFC Middleweight Champion and number one contender. Learning from his loss at UFC 243 back in 2019, Whittaker showed noticeable patience throughout five rounds. Despite getting shutdown by leg kicks in Round 1, Whittaker rallied to get into the fight, though Adesanya was able to stop takedowns and continue to dominate.

After five rounds, Israel Adesanya won the bought by unanimous decision (48:47, 48:47, 49:46) for his fifth title defense. The champion then went on to note that he is looking for "fresh meat" during his Octagon interview looking towards Jared Cannonier, who finished Derek Brunson with a KO/TKO earlier in the night. The co-main event saw Tai Tuivasa stop Derrick Lewis with a devastating knockout in Round 2 after being rocked early.

Catch UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya's Octagon interview following his UFC 271 victory below.

