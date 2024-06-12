Israel Adesanya ‘coming for heads,’ not UFC championship belts

Israel Adesanya’s motivation goes beyond recapturing UFC gold.

Adesanya (24-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) lost his middleweight title in a big upset loss to Sean Strickland in September at UFC 293.

“The Last Stylebender” hasn’t competed since, but is expected to challenge middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC), potentially Aug. 17 at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

“I’m excited,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “It’s been a year, almost a year, like 11 months by the time I get back in the octagon. People are always like, ‘I hope you get the belt back, I hope you get the belt back.’ Like, I got belts. I don’t need anymore belts. I’m coming for heads.

“That’s what I want to do. I’m excited to come back, but everything comes at it’s own time. So, right now it’s training, chilling, working, relaxing, healing. Then when it’s time, it’s time for killing.”

Adesanya is a two-time UFC middleweight champion. In his first title reign, he defended his belt five times against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier. He was dethroned by Alex Pereira at UFC 281, before he avenged the loss in their rematch and reclaimed his belt at UFC 287.

Adesanya then lost his title to Strickland, and will attempt to reclaim it once again when he meets Du Plessis in a grudge match. Du Plessis revealed he has already accepted the fight, and isn’t sure what the hold up for the announcement is.

