Israel Adesanya addresses Staph Infection concerns ahead of UFC 248

UFC 248 Israel Adesanya - staph infection

Israel Adesanya addresses staph infection concerns at his UFC 248 Workout scrum leading up to his championship fight against Yoel Romero.

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero Live Results

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 7, for full UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero Live Results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line opposite longtime contender Yoel Romero, whil strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her belt against former 115-pound queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

