Israel Abanikanda’s 320 rushing yards break Tony Dorsett’s Pitt single-game mark

Barry Werner
Israel Abanikanda made a name for himself on the national scene Saturday … in a huge way.

Pitt defeated Virginia Tech, 45-29, much of it thanks to Abanikanda.

The running back broke Tony Dorsett’s school record for rushing yards in a single game.

Dorsett rushed for 303 against Notre Dame in 1975. In 2022, Abanikanda went for 320 yards on 36 carries.

Oh, and he scored 6 touchdowns.

Abanikanda is a 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back from Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. In 2021, he led Pitt in rushing yards (651) and rushing touchdowns (7) on 123 carries.

He came into the Virginia Tech game with 524 yards on the season and 6 touchdowns. Abanikanda doubled his TD total in one game.

 

