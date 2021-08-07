Isotopes reliever bringing heat, wowing teammates

Aug. 7—Major League Baseball plays 162 regular-season games.

There are 144 played in Triple-A most seasons (there are just 130 in this COVID-shortened season).

There are dozens of spring training games and seemingly countless hours training in the bullpen, on the field or in the cage taking batting practice.

While the sport that often boasts about being one where fans never know what they might see in any given game, the players are sometimes harder to impress. They've seen plenty and are always quick to try to one-up one another whenever possible.

Which makes what Julian Fernandez has been doing for the Isotopes this past two weeks so amazing — consistently throwing his fastball through the thin Albuquerque air over 100 mph and hitting as high as 103 while not allowing a run in five games.

"In baseball, you see special things sometimes and the guys react like little kids, man," said Isotopes manager Warren Schaeffer of Fernandez, who has repeatedly lit up the Rio Grande Credit Union Park video board's radar display with 101 and 102 mph pitches since his July 26 call-up from Double-A Hartford. "I mean, they're like, 'Holy cow. Did you see that?'" While the 25-year-old flamethrowing reliever from the Dominican Republic had the night off in Friday's 3-2 home win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers, he's been must-see action any time plays for the red-hot Isotopes (37-42), who have are 22-9 since July 1.

"Billete" or "money" as his friends have called him since signing with the Colorado Rockies as a 16-year-old in 2012, hasn't allowed a run in 4 1/3 innings with the Triple-A Isotopes, allowing four hits, one unearned run, three walks four strikeouts. At Double-A Hartford, he had a 3.45 ERA in 30 games (28 2/3 innings) with 24 strikeouts and 12 walks.

So how, then, could a 25-year-old pitcher putting up those numbers and wowing his Triple-A teammates possibly not have even shown up on MLBPipeline.com's preseason Top 30 Rockies prospects list?

Injuries, including Tommy John surgery, have kept the 6-foot-6 righty from playing a full season since 2017 and frustrations with those injuries nearly led him to walk away from the game a year ago.

That was before his grandfather, Roman Fernandez, before dying in 2020 in their Boca Chica hometown, talked to him.

"The one thing that changed my mind was my grandpa passed last year and the one thing he said was that the only thing I want for you is to pitch in the big leagues," said Fernandez through the translation of Isotopes hitting coach Pedro Lopez (Fernandez's English is very good, but for interviews he is most comfortable with a translator).

"So right now, that's the only thing I'm thinking about — the promise I made to my grandpa that I was going to pitch in the big leagues. And right now, I'm just having fun and enjoying the ride."

Now he's back on the bigleague radar, so to speak.

When he signed in his midteens with the Rockies, he said he was consistently throwing in the upper 80s. By 18, it was about 93 mph. Then he got sick during his 2016 season with low-A Boise and lost a lot of weight. When he came back, he was throwing around 97.

Then 2017, it was 58 innings in 51 games at Single-A Asheville (N.C.) when injuries essentially cost him the next three seasons, bringing the nearly forgotten-about pitcher to 2021, where he's throwing the best he has in his life.

"Right know, it's all about working on command — commanding the fastball to hit both sides of the plate with it and then it's working on the secondary pitches," he said.

Added Lopez, "The good thing I think he has is he's able to command these off-speed pitches and that takes hitters away from his fastball."

—Friday: Isotopes starter Dereck Rodriguez allowed just one run over five innings with seven strikeouts in a 3-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers — the eighth win in nine games for the red-hot Isotopes (37-42) and the 22nd in 31 games since July 1.

C Brian Serven was 2-for-3 with two triples and CF Ryan Vilade was 2-for-4, extending to 15 his career-best hitting streak while also making a highlight-reel catch atop the 'Topes Slope in center field more than 400 feet from home plate.

LF Joshua Fuentes, normally a 3B, got his first professional start in the outfield.

