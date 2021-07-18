Isotopes outswat Skeeters, stay as hot as July

Jul. 18—'TOPES SUNDAY: Vs. Sugar Land

6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, abqisotopes.com

PROMOTION: Youth jersey giveaway

PROBABLES: Skeeters LHP Ryan Hartman (2-3, 4.44) vs. Isotopes RHP Jose Mujica (2-6, 6.65)

SATURDAY: Catcher Jose Briceño had a three-run home run in the first inning and seven Isotopes recorded a hit in a 10-7 win over visiting Sugar Land in front of an announced crowd of 8,789. (Click here for the box score, here for updated Triple-A West standings.)

Albuquerque leads the six-game series 2-1, has won 11 of 14 games so far in July and on Saturday escaped the cellar of the East Division in the Triple-A West league.

DH Greg Bird (10th) and SS Alan Trejo (4th) each added home runs and Albuquerque's bullpen was again stellar. After starter Dereck Rodriguez allowed seven earned runs off nine hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings, Ian Clarkin (W, 2-5), Jake Bird and Logan Cozart (S, 3) combined to throw 5 2/3 scoreless innings to close out the Skeeters.