Isotopes homestand features Mariachis, fireworks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are back in town for a homestand against the El Paso Chihuahuas. The homestand features a Mariachis game, fireworks and a Juneteenth celebration.

Story continues below

The Isotopes are in town through Sunday, June 16. Wednesday, June 12 is Prostate Cancer Awareness Night. Friday is the Juneteenth Celebration, which includes a clear cross-body bag giveaway to the first 2,500 fans. Saturday is Mariachis night, including post game fireworks. Sunday will feature a fathers day pre-game catch on the field and post game fireworks.

For the Albuquerque Isotopes full promotional schedule, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.