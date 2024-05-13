Isotopes hold off Chihuahuas in late game comeback attempt

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Albuquerque Isotopes fend off El Paso Chihuahuas in late game comeback attempt, resulting in a split series between the two.

Isotopes started the game with a homerun followed by six consecutive innings of scoring taking the lead over El Paso, 10-1.

In the bottom of the sixth Chihuahuas score four times in a nine-batter inning closing the deficit, but not enough for the comeback.

The series results in a 3-3 split, following the 10-5 loss for El Paso in game six.

After a 12-game homestand, Chihuahuas now prepared to head on the road and take on the Las Vegas Aviators.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.