Isotopes back at home, featuring fireworks and giveaways

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are in town for an upcoming homestand against the Oklahoma Baseball Club. There is plenty of things for everyone to enjoy including taco night, fireworks and giveaways.

The homestand runs kicks off May 28 with Taco Tuesday and runs through June 2. The Taco Tuesday night will include a variety of different tacos and specialty drinks available at different areas around the concourse. Friday, May 31 is Women in Sports Night and breast cancer awareness game. The first 3,000 fans will receive a themed trucker hat. Saturday, June 1 is Pride Night and includes post game fireworks. Sunday, June 2 is Science Night and will feature exhibits set up around the concourse during the game.

For the Albuquerque Isotopes full promotional schedule, click here.

