Who isn't playing for Oregon football on Monday in the Fiesta Bowl?

Oregon's Troy Franklin celebrates his second quarter touchdown against Colorado in Eugene Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Oregon will play Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl Monday without 13 players who were on the regular-season roster.

Four players have opted out of the game to instead prepare for NFL careers. Nine others have entered the transfer portal, with some already committed to a new program.

NFL opt-outs

Troy Franklin, wide receiver — The junior's record-setting season included new program single-season highs in receptions (81), receiving touchdowns (14), receiving yards (1,383) and 100-yard games (eight).

Jackson Powers-Johnson, center — The All-American junior and Rimington Award winner as the best center in college football was the Ducks' starter in all 13 games this season.

Oregon defensive back Khyree Jackson brings down Portland State running back Quincy Craig as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Khyree Jackson, cornerback — The first-year transfer from Alabama had 34 total tackles, two sacks, a team-high three interceptions and seven pass breakups starting for the Ducks in 2023.

Popo Aumavae, defensive tackle — The seventh-year senior had 18 tackles and three quarterback sacks in nine games this season.

Oregon's Popo Aumavae, center, stops Washington State running back Deon McIntosh for a loss during the first half Nov. 13, 2021.

Transfers

Ty Thompson, quarterback — Oregon's primary backup the past three seasons threw for 297 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in six games this season.

Dante Dowdell, running back — The freshman entered the portal after rushing for 90 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.

Trikweze Bridges, cornerback — A starter in 2022, Bridges became a key reserve in 2023 and recorded seven tackles and two pass deflections. He has transferred to Florida.

Oregon defensive back Trikweze Bridges breaks up a pass intended for USC wide receiver Brenden Rice as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Kris Hutson, wide receiver — In 39 games played over four years, he had 80 receptions for 936 yards and two touchdowns, but he had only one catch in five games this season.

Josh Delgado, wide receiver — In 33 games played he had 15 receptions for 195 yard. This season he had one catch for 12 yards.

Ashton Cozart, wide receiver — The former four-star recruit in the class of 2023 didn't record a stat in his only season with the Ducks. He has transferred to SMU.

Oregon running back Dante Dowdell carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Tevita Pome'e, defensive line — The true freshman appeared in one game for the Ducks and didn't record a stat.

Bryan Addison, safety — The fifth-year senior started the first four games and had 11 tackles before missing the rest of the season for personal reasons. He has since transferred to UCLA.

Daymon David, safety — He had one tackle and one pass deflection in two games in 2023.

