Who isn't playing for Oregon football on Monday in the Fiesta Bowl?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Oregon will play Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl Monday without 13 players who were on the regular-season roster.
Four players have opted out of the game to instead prepare for NFL careers. Nine others have entered the transfer portal, with some already committed to a new program.
NFL opt-outs
Troy Franklin, wide receiver — The junior's record-setting season included new program single-season highs in receptions (81), receiving touchdowns (14), receiving yards (1,383) and 100-yard games (eight).
Jackson Powers-Johnson, center — The All-American junior and Rimington Award winner as the best center in college football was the Ducks' starter in all 13 games this season.
Khyree Jackson, cornerback — The first-year transfer from Alabama had 34 total tackles, two sacks, a team-high three interceptions and seven pass breakups starting for the Ducks in 2023.
Popo Aumavae, defensive tackle — The seventh-year senior had 18 tackles and three quarterback sacks in nine games this season.
Transfers
Ty Thompson, quarterback — Oregon's primary backup the past three seasons threw for 297 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in six games this season.
Dante Dowdell, running back — The freshman entered the portal after rushing for 90 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.
Trikweze Bridges, cornerback — A starter in 2022, Bridges became a key reserve in 2023 and recorded seven tackles and two pass deflections. He has transferred to Florida.
Kris Hutson, wide receiver — In 39 games played over four years, he had 80 receptions for 936 yards and two touchdowns, but he had only one catch in five games this season.
Josh Delgado, wide receiver — In 33 games played he had 15 receptions for 195 yard. This season he had one catch for 12 yards.
Ashton Cozart, wide receiver — The former four-star recruit in the class of 2023 didn't record a stat in his only season with the Ducks. He has transferred to SMU.
Tevita Pome'e, defensive line — The true freshman appeared in one game for the Ducks and didn't record a stat.
Bryan Addison, safety — The fifth-year senior started the first four games and had 11 tackles before missing the rest of the season for personal reasons. He has since transferred to UCLA.
Daymon David, safety — He had one tackle and one pass deflection in two games in 2023.
This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Who isn't playing for Oregon football on Monday in the Fiesta Bowl?