Ismaël Koné rejects offers from Roma and West Ham in reaching agreement with Marseille

According to Foot Mercato, Marseille are close to completing the transfer for Watford FC midfielder Ismaël Koné (22) with the French side reportedly reaching an agreement with both club and player ahead of a move this summer.

The French outlet further reports that Koné rejected more lucrative offers from AS Roma and West Ham United in giving his agreement to a move to the south of France. Les Phocéens are thought to have acted quickly to get ahead of their rivals and sell the new project that will be taking shape under Roberto De Zerbi to the Canadian international.

Marseille will be far from finished in the transfer market this summer as they look to rebuild after a disappointing season that saw them record their lowest league placement since the 2015/16 season, and the club are thought to be looking at bringing at least 10 players in the upcoming window.

GFFN | Nick Hartland