ISM Raceway’s weekend schedule

The sun is setting on the NASCAR season and it’s time for the penultimate weekend of the year at ISM Raceway.

All three national series will be in action at the 1-mile track.

On Friday, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 80 degrees, clear skies and no chance of rain for the start of the Truck Series race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For Saturday, the forecast is for a high of 84 degrees, mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

For Sunday’s Cup race, the site calls for a temperature of 82, partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain at the start time.

Editor’s note: Still looking for tickets to ISM Raceway? Click here for the Cup race, click here for the Xfinity race and click here for the Truck Series race

Here is the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 8

9 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

10:05 – 10:55 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Noon – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1 – 10:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN joins in-progress at 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network)

5:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; one truck/two laps (FS1)

6:05 – 6:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

6:15 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting

7 – 7:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

8 p.m. – Truck Series driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – Lucas Oil 150; 150 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 9

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; one car/two laps (NBCSN)

1:50 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2 p.m. – Cup qualifying; one car/two laps (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Story continues

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200; 200 laps/200 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Nov. 10

10:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Bluegreen Vacations 500; 312 laps/312 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)