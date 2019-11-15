Islanders' Andrew Ladd placed on waivers

One of the worst contracts in the NHL went on waivers. (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

A member of the infamous 2016 free agent class that is currently handcuffing cap space for numerous teams around the NHL went on waivers Thursday.

Andrew Ladd and the four years remaining on his seven-year, $38.5-million contract with a cap hit of $5.5-million, is now available on the waiver wire to all other 30 teams.

The 33-year-old forward is still on the Long-Term Injury Reserve due to a knee injury, but the New York Islanders were forced into the decision because of the limited games for his conditioning stint in the AHL.

Lou Lamoriello says #Isles will place LW Andrew Ladd (LTIR/knee) on waivers for the purpose of re-assigning him to Bridgeport (AHL). Lou says organization did not see enough from Ladd in five-game conditioning stint to believe he's ready to return to NHL. Lou believes he'll clear — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 14, 2019

There is certainly no sane team that will gladly accept that contractual burden for a player that doesn’t appear to be of NHL calibre.

Through his 177 games played for the Islanders, Ladd has scored 38 goals and 71 points.

