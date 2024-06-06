Isle of Man TT Senior shortened in new schedule

Isle of Man TT organisers have unveiled a new schedule for the rest of the event, which includes a shortened Senior race.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson announced no further racing would take place on Thursday after rain on the west of the island.

Under the new schedule for Friday, a four-lap Supersport race will be held at 11:45 BST, with the three-lap Superstock race following at 15:30.

Saturday will see the second Supertwin race run shortened to two laps at 11:45 before the Senior TT - run over four laps rather than six laps - brings the fortnight to a close at 14:30.

The sessions on both days will begin with a warm-up lap for competitors at 10:30.

Saturday will also see the running of the Rutter Legacy Lap sandwiched between the races at 13:30.

The parade is set to be held in honour of father and son Michael and Tony Rutter, who each have seven TT wins to their name.

The Mountain Road will close at 9:00 and the rest of the course will close at 10:00 on both Friday and Saturday, opening no later than 21:30.

Thursday had seen a mixed day of racing as a red flag stopped the second Sidecar race of TT 2024 when newcomers Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement crashed at Waterworks, shortly after Ramsey Hairpin.

Both were later confirmed to be OK but the stoppage was needed to clear debris from the road.

When the action got underway again, Davey Todd broke his TT duck by beating Peter Hickman by just 2.2 seconds in the first Superstock race.

The restarted second Sidecar race then saw four local racers on the podium as brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe made it two wins from two at this year's TT.

They were joined on the podium by the most successful Manxman in TT history, 17-time winner Dave Molyneux and his passenger 20-year-old Jake Roberts, who finished third behind Ben Birchall and Kevin Rousseau.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links