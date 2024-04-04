Isle of Man TT: Organisers awarded 10-year contract extension

Auto-Cycle Union Events Ltd will continue to organise the Isle of Man TT races for the next decade, the Department for Enterprise has said.

The firm, which was first appointed race organiser in 2008, has been award a contract that runs until the conclusion of the 2033 event.

The Manx government remains the rights holder and promoter for the event.

Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said the long-term arrangements would allow it "to go from strength to strength".

The races, which are run on the 37.73-mile (61km) Mountain Course, attract thousands of visitors to the island each year.

Auto-Cycle Union Events Ltd (ACUE) is the commercial arm of the Auto-Cycle Union, which is the governing body of motorcycling events in England, Scotland, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

By the end of the contract the firm will have organised the TT for a quarter of a century.

That 10-year agreement also coincides with decade-long deals between the company and the TT marshalling service (TTMA) and Manx Road Racing Medical Services (MRMS).

Gary Thompson, who heads ACUE and has the role of clerk of the course for the event, said the firm was "extremely proud" to continue to organise the races.

He said one of the "larger elements of the race organisation" was the provision of the marshals and medics.

The new contracts with both groups would allow ACUE to secure the services of both groups for the period, which had the "huge benefit of allowing us to plan and invest for the long-term like never before".

Jane Corkill of the TTMA said the agreement was "great news" and would see the group continue to work with the organisers and the department to "improve both the quality of marshalling around the course, as well as the overall experience and benefits of being a TT marshal".

MRMS's Gareth Davies said the event attracted "some of the world's most talented trauma and pre-hospital specialists", who were an "asset that the event should truly be proud of".

"This new agreement will see MRMS expand the scope of our work into new initiatives and research around rider safety and fitness, whilst continuing to deliver world-class care for competitors," he added.

Mr Johnston said the event was a "cornerstone to our strong and diverse Manx economy and a key part of our island's heritage".

"The TT continues to enjoy consistent growth across many areas, made all the more impressive when set against a backdrop of ever-increasing pressures," he added.

The 2024 TT races are scheduled to run from 27 May to 8 June.