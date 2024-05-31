Isle of Man TT 2024: Race schedule, results and how to watch on TV

For two weeks the Isle of Man shuts down to become one of the worlds fastest race circuits

The 2024 edition of the Isle of Man TT begins on Saturday with the 103rd running of the famous motorcycle road racing festival.

A weather-affected qualifying week has left riders catching up on practice time around the 37.73-mile circuit, which takes place entirely on the public roads of the island that sees riders from around the road travel to compete at the two-week festival.

Here’s everything you need to know about each race, who to look out for and how to follow this year’s event.

‌What is the Isle of Man TT?

Over the course of two weeks, the public roads of the Isle of Man shut down and become one of the fastest race circuits in the world.

The TT features five different categories that this year will all race twice over the course of eight days. Solo riders will jump between Superbike, Superstock, Supersport and Supertwin machines, while Sidecar riders team up with a passenger to compete in two races.

All races are carried out in a time trial format, with riders setting off from the Grandstand start line at 10-second intervals and completing a near-38-mile course up and over the Snaefell Mountain before returning to the finish line. Times are recorded at five locations around the island, named Glen Helen, Ballaugh, Ramsey, Bungalow, Cronk ny Mona and the Grandstand.

Michael Dunlop won the RST Superbike race last year, his 23rd victory in total which saw him draw level with John McGuinness as the second most successful TT rider ever.

Events are very weather-dependent and lengthy delays can occur, particularly when public roads are used throughout the fortnight when races are not taking place - oil spills, parked cars and rogue wildlife are a common occurrence.

‌Where can I watch it?

For years, coverage of the TT has only been available through TV highlight shows on ITV4 each night. But for the 2022 edition TT organisers unveiled new plans to provide live coverage online through the TT+ Live Pass, which returns again for 2024.

‌LINK: 2024 TT+ Live Pass

Access costs a one-off sum of £19.99 for the fortnight, which will include coverage of all qualifying and race sessions, daily round-ups and documentaries.

End-of-day highlights continue to be broadcast on ITV 4 each night.

You can also follow race week with Telegraph Sport.

‌Isle of Man TT 2024 schedule and results

‌Saturday June 1

1:30pm: Monster Energy Supersport Race One (4 laps)

The opening race of the week sees the leading solo riders head out on the smaller supersport machines, which are both smaller and lighter than the bigger superbikes and features a mix of 600cc four-cylinder and 675cc three-cylinder bikes. The event gave Michael Dunlop the perfect start to the week in 2023, beating rivals Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison by a slender margin of 12 seconds.

‌4pm: 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 laps)

For the first time in eight years, a new race-winning duo will stand on top of the TT rostrum following the retirement of Tom Birchall, one half of the record-breaking Birchall brothers. Together with rider Ben Birchall, the pair have won the last 11 races at the TT stretching back to 2016, and have 14 overall victories together. Ben will continue this year with a new passenger in Kevin Rousseau as he looks to hunt down Dave Molyneaux and his all-time record of 17 Sidecar TT wins.

‌Sunday June 2

2:40pm: RST Superbike TT (6 laps)

The first ‘big bike’ race of the week has been a favourable event for Dunlop, who has taken five wins in the last nine runnings. Dunlop’s main opposition is again expected to be Hickman and Harrison - the latter this year switching to the factory Honda Racing outfit - while Milwaukee BMW British Superbike rider Davey Todd has hit the top of the qualifying timesheets this week.

‌Tuesday June 4

11:45am: RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps)

The superstock machines feature 1,000cc production bikes that feature stricter technical regulations than the superbikes in order to keep them closer to the off-the-shelf versions seen in showrooms across the country. The engine, frame and electronics must all remain as standard, though slick tyres are now permitted.

‌2pm: Metzeler Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps)

The clue is in the name. The supertwins class features twin-cylinder 700cc bikes that put out around 90bhp from a middleweight frame. Slower top speeds brings rider style into play much more than the bigger categories, with Dunlop emerging victorious once again last year.

‌Wednesday June 5

11:45am: 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps)

The second Sidecar TT of the week in 2023 proved a nail-biting campaign that saw the Birchalls triumph by just nine seconds over the pairing of Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley, who return in 2024 and will look to end a run of five straight podiums without a win.

‌2pm: Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps)

Dunlop wrapped up the third Superport double of his career in 2023 by taking the soils in race two in what proved a repeat result of the race one podium.

Friday June 7

11:45am: PE Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Like Dunlop, Hickman took the spoils in both Superstock races last year in an event that produced his maiden TT victory in 2018 and where he has dominated the field ever since, winning every time he has competed. The 2023 edition proved a particularly memorable affair as Hickman made history by becoming the first man to break the 136mph lap record barrier, setting an all-time fastest lap of 136.358mph.

‌2pm: Entire Cover insurance Supertwin TT Race Two (3 laps)

The Supertwins category has favoured the smaller riders in recent years but the form book was thrown out in 2023’s race two when the 6ft 2in Lincolnshire native clinched his first win in the class.

‌Saturday June 8

Milwaukee Senior TT (6 laps)

The big race of the week brings the curtain down on the TT where Hickman, Harrison, Dunlop and Todd are expected to battle it out for top honours. Hickman has been the man to beat in the senior, winning four of the last five races and being beaten only by Harrison in 2019.

