Isle of Man TT 2024 - all you need to know

Michael Dunlop in action on his Superstock machine at the Isle of Man TT [Pacemaker]

The Isle of Man Tourist Trophy [TT] is among the most iconic events in motorsport - an annual two-week motorcycle event held on a 37.73-mile closed public roads circuit.

Situated on a small island on the Irish Sea, the challenging and unforgiving TT Mountain Course offers up the ultimate test of both riders and machines.

A week of practicing and qualifying is followed by a week of racing for solo machines and sidecars in the form of time-trials, taking in villages, country roads used by everyday traffic for the remainder of the year, and the picturesque mountain section.

A thrilling spectacle, but a dangerous one given the natural hazards of a roads circuit, competitors reach speeds up to 200mph between stone walls, hedges, telegraph poles, houses and grass banks, recording fastest average lap speeds up to 136mph.

This year riders from across the globe will again converge on the IOM aiming to pit their skills, fulfil their dreams and chase their targets on one of the most daunting sporting stages imaginable.

History and format

The inaugural IOM TT was held in 1907 on the St John's Short Course, transferring to the much longer Snaefell Mountain Course in 1911.

Between 1949 and 1976, the TT became part of the Motorcycle Grand Prix World Championship, the forerunner of MotoGP, but safety concerns brought to an end its spell as the British round of the series.

Since then, the appeal and international status of the meeting was retained initially as part of newly styled Formula One, Two and Three championships and subsequently as a standalone event which continues to attract a high quality of riders.

Competitors start at 10-second intervals with race positions decided by the stopwatch and most races include pit-stops which provide opportunity to refuel bikes, make any minor adjustments and sometimes change rear tyres.

The inherent risks of racing on the TT Mountain Course are evidenced by the fact that 156 competitors have sadly lost their lives as a result of accidents in the 102 runnings of the event, with a further 113 dying from incidents during the TT's sister event, the Manx Grand Prix, usually held in August.

Records, top riders and 2024 schedule

Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop won four races each at the 2023 IOM TT [Pacemaker]

The record for the most number of TT wins is held by the late Joey Dunlop with 26.

His nephew Michael stands just one behind him with 25 and will take part in eight races at this year's event.

Current racers John McGuinness (23) and Ian Hutchinson (16) sit third and fourth respectively in the all-time solo winners' list, followed by the late Mike Hailwood (14) and Peter Hickman, another present-day rider, on 13.

Dave Molyneux is the most successful sidecar driver with 17 victories.

Other famous riders to have competed on the course include legendary racers such as Geoff Duke, Giacomo Agostini, Phil Read and Mike Hailwood.

The 2024 race schedule will mirror that of 12 months previous with a total of eight solo races and two sidecar events.

Dunlop and Hickman, both four-time winners in 2023, are expected to be well to the fore again, along with last year's six-time rostrum finisher Dean Harrison and Davey Todd, who has impressed at the North West 200 and in British championship events in recent weeks.

Qualifying and practice for the four individual solo classes and sidecars is scheduled to take place each day from Monday 27 May to Friday 31 May.

Race schedule

Saturday 1 June - Supersport race one (4 laps), 11.45 BST; Sidecar race one (3 laps),14:15 BST

Sunday 2 June - Superbike race (6 laps), 14:40 BST

Tuesday 4 June - Superstock race one (3 laps), 11:45 BST; Supertwins race one (3 laps), 14:00 BST

Wednesday 5 June - Sidecar race two (3 laps), 11:45 BST; Supersport race two (4 laps), 14:00 BST

Friday 7 June - Superstock race two (3 laps), 11:45 BST; Supertwins race two (3 laps), 14:00 BST

Saturday 8 June - Senior TT (6 laps), 12:15 BST

Race days and race times are subject to change

Lap records

Superstock and absolute lap record - Peter Hickman (BMW), 2023, 136.358mph; 16 minutes 36.115 seconds

Superbike - Peter Hickman (BMW), 2023, 135.445mph; 16:42.445

Senior - Peter Hickman (BMW), 2023, 135.507mph; 16:42.367

Supersport - Michael Dunlop (Yamaha), 2023, 130.403mph; 17;21.605

Supertwins - Michael Dunlop (Paton), 2018, 122.750mph; 18:26. 543

Sidecars - Ben and Tom Birchall (Honda), 2023, 120.645mph; 18:45.850