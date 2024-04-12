Islanders take win streak into game against the Rangers

New York Islanders (37-27-15, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (53-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their six-game win streak going when they visit the New York Rangers.

New York has a 53-23-4 record overall and a 17-8-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have a 43-7-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

New York is 11-7-5 against the Metropolitan Division and 37-27-15 overall. The Islanders have gone 33-5-11 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Islanders won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 47 goals and 68 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has scored seven goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 33 goals and 35 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out for season (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.