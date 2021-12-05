Islanders vs Red Wings: Mathew Barzal and Oliver Wahlstrom on being 'frustrated' after 10th straight loss | Islanders Post Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In this Islanders vs Red Wings post game news conference, forwards Mathew Barzal and Oliver Wahlstrom expressed obvious frustration with the team's 10th straight loss in OT to the Red Wings, 4-3. Barzal, who had a pair of assists, including one on Wahlstrom's power play goal, says there's no time to lament, with a back to back game against Chicago at home on Sunday night. Barzal: 'it's not ultimately what we wanted but we'll be ready tomorrow'.