Islanders vs Bruins: Isles squander lead, but prevail on Cizikas OT winner in Game 2 | Islanders Post Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After the Bruins scored two 3rd period goals to tie the game, Head Coach Barry Trotz called timeout and told his team: 'We've got to forget about everything up to this point....all we have to do is get the next goal'. Veteran Casey Cizikas answered the call in OT and the Islanders had tied the series. Cizikas, Trotz, Josh Bailey and Kyle Palmieri comment on the 'hard-fought' win.