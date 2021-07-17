Islanders trade Nick Leddy to Red Wings for Richard Panik, 2021 NHL Draft pick

Nick Leddy 3/25/21

The Islanders traded defenseman Nick Leddy to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Richard Panik and a second-round pick -- No. 52 overall -- in the 2021 NHL Draft, New York announced Friday.

Leddy, 30, was originally a first-round pick by the Minnesota Wild at No. 16 overall in the 2009 NHL Draft and spent the past seven seasons with the Islanders.

New York acquired Leddy for three players in an Oct. 4, 2014, trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Islanders subsequently signed Leddy to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract Feb. 24, 2015.

In 518 regular-season games from 2014-21, Leddy totaled 243 points on 45 goals and 198 assists.

The 30-year-old Panik, meanwhile, split the 2020-21 season between the Washington Capitals and Detroit. Through 12 games with the Red Wings, Panik tallied four points on one goal and three assists.