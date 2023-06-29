Islanders trade Josh Bailey and 2026 second-round pick to Blackhawks for future considerations

Oct 28, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. / James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Bailey’s time on the Island has officially come to an end.

The Islanders have sent the veteran winger and a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations.

Islanders GM and President Lou Lamoriello indicated earlier this offseason that the 33-year-old’s time in New York could be “near the end.” Now just a few weeks later, that becomes reality.

Bailey was selected by the Isles with the ninth overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft. He spent the first 15 seasons of his NHL career donning the orange and blue and quickly turned into one of the leaders on this team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Bailey finishes his Isles tenure as just the third player in franchise history to appear in 1,000 games with the team. He ranks third in franchise history in assists (396) and seventh in points (580).



He's heading into the the final year of the six-year, $30 million extension he signed back in 2018. Chicago plans on buying out Bailey, making him an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.