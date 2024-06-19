Islanders sign F Kyle MacLean to three-year deal

The Islanders have signed forward and restricted free agent Kyle MacLean to a three-year deal.

MacLean is the son of Isles assistant coach John MacLean.

While the youngster didn’t crack the opening night roster after standing out during training camp and preseason action, he did eventually receive his first NHL opportunity, and he performed relatively well.

MacLean made his debut in mid-January against the Chicago Blackhawks and he provided a nice little spark, quickly establishing himself as a regular on New York’s heavy-hitting and hard-working fourth line.

The 25-year-old stood out with his aggressive two-way game, going hard after the puck on both ends of the ice and showcasing his tough forechecking skills.

"His IQ and skill is underrated," Mathew Barzal told the Athletic. "You watch him out there, he makes a lot of plays and he’s got great feet. He’s definitely brought a spark to the group, he’s going to be great for a long time."

MacLean also showed a knack for the big moment, burying a beautiful breakaway for his first goal in just his sixth NHL game, scoring in the Islanders’ playoff-clinching win, and then also finding the back of the net against the Hurricanes in his postseason debut.

He went on to finish the year with four goals, five assists, and 60 hits across 32 games.

Head coach Patrick Roy will certainly have him in the mix to compete for an extended bottom-six role heading into training camp next season.