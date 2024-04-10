Advertisement

Islanders score 3 goals in 1st period en route to 4-2 win over Rangers. Zibanejad leaves with injury

SCOTT CHARLES
·2 min read
1
  • New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) celebrates with teammates after an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-2.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    1/10

    Rangers Islanders Hockey

    New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) celebrates with teammates after an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-2.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring an empty net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    2/10

    Rangers Islanders Hockey

    New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring an empty net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates with teammates after a goal by Anders Lee during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    3/10

    Rangers Islanders Hockey

    New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates with teammates after a goal by Anders Lee during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov protects the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    4/10

    Rangers Islanders Hockey

    New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov protects the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Islanders' Mike Reilly (2) fights for control of the puck with New York Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-2.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    5/10

    Rangers Islanders Hockey

    New York Islanders' Mike Reilly (2) fights for control of the puck with New York Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-2.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Rangers' Barclay Goodrow (21) works for control of the puck against New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    6/10

    Rangers Islanders Hockey

    New York Rangers' Barclay Goodrow (21) works for control of the puck against New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) gets the puck past New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    7/10

    Rangers Islanders Hockey

    New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) gets the puck past New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) celebrates with Vincent Trocheck (16), Adam Fox (23), Artemi Panarin (10) and Mika Zibanejad (93) after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    8/10

    Rangers Islanders Hockey

    New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) celebrates with Vincent Trocheck (16), Adam Fox (23), Artemi Panarin (10) and Mika Zibanejad (93) after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The New York Rangers celebrate a goal by Adam Fox as New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas (53), Alexander Romanov (28) and goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) react during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    9/10

    Rangers Islanders Hockey

    The New York Rangers celebrate a goal by Adam Fox as New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas (53), Alexander Romanov (28) and goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) react during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin watches the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    10/10

    Rangers Islanders Hockey

    New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin watches the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) celebrates with teammates after an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-2.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring an empty net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates with teammates after a goal by Anders Lee during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov protects the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Islanders' Mike Reilly (2) fights for control of the puck with New York Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-2.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Rangers' Barclay Goodrow (21) works for control of the puck against New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) gets the puck past New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) celebrates with Vincent Trocheck (16), Adam Fox (23), Artemi Panarin (10) and Mika Zibanejad (93) after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
The New York Rangers celebrate a goal by Adam Fox as New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas (53), Alexander Romanov (28) and goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) react during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin watches the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist, Noah Dobson added two assists and the New York Islanders used a three-goal first period to propel them to a 4-2 win against the Eastern-Conference leading New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Semyon Varlamov finished with 34 saves, Mike Reilly, Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee also scored goals and the Islanders extended their winning streak to five games, inching closer to a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Chris Kreider and Long Island native Adam Fox scored power-play goals for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves, but the Rangers' three-game winning streak ended.

Mika Zibanejad left the game in the third period following a collision with Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech and did not return.

The Islanders offense erupted in the opening frame, scoring three times in 9:26.

Reilly tossed a shot from the half wall toward the net and the puck deflected off Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and past Shesterkin at 4:12. Mathew Barzal drove to the net, which created chaos in front of Shesterkin and led to the redirection.

Horvat doubled the Islanders lead when he deflected Dobson’s shot at 11:47.

Palmieri capped the first-period with his 27th goal of the season. Brock Nelson fired a shot wide but retrieved his own rebound and set up Palmieri for the tap-in at 13:38.

Barzal was awarded a penalty shot in the opening minutes of the first period but was unable to score.

The Rangers had three power-play chances in the middle frame, and connected on two.

Kreider redirected a shot from Panarin for the first goal and Fox sent a puck through traffic to cut the Islanders lead to 3-2. Kreider left the game briefly in the first period after he was clipped with a one-time blast from Zibanejad, but returned.

Panarin registered his 70th assist and became the second player in team history with multiple 70-assist seasons. Brian Leetch did it three times.

Dobson became the second defenseman in Islanders history to record 60 assists in a season, joining Denis Potivin, who accomplished the feat four times.

Lee added an empty-net goal in the final seconds.

UP NEXT:

Rangers: Host Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Islanders: Host Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl