Islanders prospect Bode Wilde latest player to admit he's unvaccinated

Bode Wilde of the Islanders is not vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NHL training camps are underway and aside from the meaningless tweeting of lineups, unvaccinated players are the main topic of conversation.

Shortly after it was confirmed that Zac Rinaldo is not welcome at Blue Jackets camp and Tyler Bertuzzi said it was a “life choice” to be unvaccinated and sacrifice upwards of $400,000 in pay, another player without the shot has come to everyone’s attention.

New York Islanders defense prospect Bode Wilde confirmed he will not be attending the team’s training camp because he has made the decision to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Hoping my human rights are enough to let me play ... what a world," the 21-year-old wrote in a comment on Instagram.

Bode Wilde confirming he’s the one unvaccinated player who wasn’t permitted to come to #Isles camp pic.twitter.com/mmI3ub4KCl — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) September 23, 2021

Earlier this week, Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello made it known there was a then-unnamed player who refused to get vaccinated and the team was making plans for him to play somewhere else this upcoming season. The established executive also made it clear that he has no tolerance for anyone breaching any health protocols.

"We will not allow any player in our organization to participate unless they are vaccinated,” Lamoriello told The New York Post’s Mollie Walker.

The NHL boasted that it only had an estimated 10-15 players that were unvaccinated as of Sept. 16, and as teams make their way to the ice this week, those individuals are being identified. This comes after the league announced at the beginning of the month that it will be cracking down on players, including potential suspensions without pay for unvaccinated players if they test positive.

Wilde is just the latest in a list of people who have put their career at a disadvantage because they didn’t want to get the jab.

