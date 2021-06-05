Islanders News: Anthony Beauvillier has 'the ability to boost his game when it matters'

Islanders Anthony Beauvillier skates against Bruins

With the Islanders set for Game 4 of their second-round series against the Bruins on Saturday, they’ll hope for solid contributions from the line of Anthony Beauvillier, Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey.

Beauvillier, in particular, has paced the Islanders while Mat Barzal, who recorded his first goal of the playoffs in Game 3, has struggled in the postseason.

The 23-year-old had 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 47 regular season games this season. But he’s averaging a point per game in the playoffs, with four goals and five assists in nine games. His nine playoff goals last year also tied for the team lead in 2020-21.

“I think you can see the talent when he came in,” Cal Clutterbuck said of Beauvillier. “He made the team as a young kid and his game has evolved. He’s fit in great on the line with [Nelson] and [Bailey.] A real sign of someone's maturity is their performance when it counts in the postseason. I think last year's postseason was a real boost for his confidence, and you can see he has the ability to boost his game when it matters.”

Beauvillier’s best game of the playoffs game in the decisive Game 6 against the Penguins, when his goal and two assists helped eliminate Pittsburgh in a 5-3 Islanders victory.

“He's been pretty dangerous,” head coach Barry Trotz said. “He's had a few breakaways and has been noticeable on the forecheck. He's been good defensively. The great thing about Beau is, I can't think of too many games where I've thought 'he wasn't very good tonight.' He really raises his game in the playoffs.”

With a chance to draw the series even on Saturday, the Islanders will look for Beauvillier to raise his game one more time.