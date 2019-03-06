Islanders look to sweep home-and-home at Ottawa

Both the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators got what they wanted out of their game against each other Tuesday night. But each team will be looking for even more Thursday night, when Ottawa hosts New York in the back end of a home-and-home set.

The Islanders earned a 5-4 shootout win at Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, when they squandered a two-goal third-period lead and survived an injury to starting goalie Robin Lehner but escaped with the victory after Jordan Eberle and Mathew Barzal scored on the team's only attempts in the shootout.

The tumultuous victory was a much-needed one for the Islanders (38-21-7, 83 points), who moved back into a tie for first place with the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division by snapping a two-game losing streak and winning for just the third time in the last eight games (3-4-1).

Now the Islanders are focused on playing cleaner games down the stretch. New York and Washington each have 16 games remaining.

"We've got to clean some stuff up in our game, there's no question, but more than anything, getting the two points today (was important)," said Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, who earned the 800th victory of his NHL career. "(The Senators) were coming in here to knock us off. There's a little more anxiety. They're playing free right now, there's a little more anxiety for us to win games right now. So that's a different feel when you're expected to do something."

Expectations are considerably lower for the Senators (23-38-6), who have the fewest points (52) in the NHL and began a full-scale rebuild by trading six players -- including cornerstone types Matt Duchene and Mark Stone -- in February and then firing head coach Guy Boucher on Mar. 1.

While interim head coach Marc Crawford is not seeking moral victories, he has found reasons to be optimistic regarding the Senators, who are 1-1-1 under his watch and have performed well in the third period. Ottawa gave up 16 third-period goals in 14 February games but blanked the Florida Panthers in the third period of a 3-2 win on Saturday before coming back to force overtime against the Islanders.

"It was probably one of our better third periods of the year," Crawford said Tuesday night. "And to do it against a good club is ... I don't want to use the word 'rewarding,' but at least it shows the guys they can do this against anybody if they put their minds to it, and that's what they did tonight."

The Islanders' Thomas Greiss and the Senators' Craig Anderson are likely to square off in a battle of goalies who received the decision Tuesday night.

Greiss made two saves before turning back both Senators attempts in the shootout. after entering in place of Lehner, who may have suffered a concussion when he was bowled over by Senators left winger Brady Tkachuk. That collision came during the sequence that resulted in Ottawa center Jean-Gabriel Pageau scoring the tying goal with 4:20 left.

Trotz offered no update on Lehner, whose five-season tenure with the Senators ended due to a serious concussion suffered Feb. 16, 2015. But on Wednesday, the Islanders made an emergency recall of goalie Christopher Gibson from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

Anderson took the loss Tuesday after making 34 saves. He has dropped his last 11 decisions (0-10-1) dating back to Dec. 21.

Greiss is 4-1-0 in seven career appearances against the Senators. Anderson is 8-7-4 in 21 games against the Islanders.

--Field Level Media