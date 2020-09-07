Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These teams traveled for the first time since this postseason began, leaving Toronto for the Edmonton bubble, and will now meet after having not played each other in seven months following three regular-season matchups. The Islanders won the first two before the Lightning took the most recent one on Feb. 8.

Tampa last played a week ago when they eliminated Boston with a double-overtime victory in Game 5 of that series. The Islanders defeated Philadelphia, 4-0, on Saturday night to advance to their first Conference Finals in 27 years.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 35 wins during the regular season, his third straight season finishing with the most or tied for the most wins of any goalie in the league and he’s been in net the entirety of this postseason for Tampa. The 2019 Vezina Trophy winner struggled last postseason when the Lightning was swept (0-4-0, 3.82 GAA, .856 SV%) but his numbers this postseason show why they have lost just two games in elimination play in these playoffs: 1.91 GAA, .931 SV%.

Semyon Varlamov (39 starts) and Thomas Greiss (29 starts) split time in net during the regular season a year after Greiss and Robin Lehner shared the crease. This postseason it’s been Varlamov as the primary starter (14 starts to Greiss’ 2) but after a pair of sub-par outings in Games 5 and 6 last round against the Flyers, Trotz opted to go with Greiss for Game 7. The result was a 16-save shutout – the first of Greiss’ postseason career and his only clean sheet this entire season.

Steven Stamkos was second on the team in both goals (29) and points (66) this season but has not played yet this postseason. He had core muscle surgery in March and then suffered a lower-body injury during his return to play training. He last played on Feb. 25 and has not been ruled out of returning this postseason, but head coach Jon Cooper said he will not play this series. Nikita Kucherov left Tampa’s last game early with an undisclosed injury but Cooper said he’s expected to be in the lineup for Game 1. He’s second on the team in points this postseason (16) after putting up his fifth straight 30-goal season.

After surrendering a 3-1 series lead to Philadelphia in the Second Round, the Islanders responded with a dominant performance in Game 7 and did it in unsurprising fashion – with defense. The hallmark to what Barry Trotz has brought over is the stingy play on the back end for the Isles. Last season, in Trotz’s first go-round with New York, they allowed the fewest goals in the NHL to become the second team in history to allow the most goals in one season and fewest in the next. This season, the Islanders finished ninth in defense (2.79 goals against/game) and this series could very well come down to this end of the ice as Tampa brings the league’s top offense (3.47 goals/gm during reg. season).

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton

WHEN: Monday, September 7, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM:

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)

Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

