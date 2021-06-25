Islanders-Lightning stream – Game 7 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Game 7 between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. Islanders-Lightning stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Playing what was potentially their last game at the Nassau Coliseum, the Islanders staved off elimination in Game 6, winning 3-2 in an overtime thriller.

Brayden Point scored the game’s first goal late in the first period to give Tampa the lead and extended his goal streak to nine games. Anthony Cirelli, who assisted on Point’s goal, put the Lightning up 2-0 midway through the second period. At that point, the Lightning had scored 12 unanswered goals in the series. Jordan Eberle reignited the crowd and the Islanders’ comeback with a backhand goal less than two minutes later. Scott Mayfield tied the game midway through the third and Anthony Beauvillier scored in OT after a turnover by Blake Coleman to complete the Isles’ comeback and force Game 7 in Tampa on Friday night.

Lightning star Nikita Kucherov, who leads the NHL with 27 points (5G-22A) in the playoffs, exited the game with an undisclosed injury less than three minutes into the first period (he played 46 seconds of ice time). Kucherov was shaken up after hitting Islanders center Mathew Barzal. He was also cross-checked earlier from behind by Mayfield (who was not penalized).

WHAT: New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Friday June 25, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN / Peacock

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

ISLANDERS VS. LIGHTNING (Series tied 3-3) – series livestream link

Game 1: Islanders 2, Lightning 1

Game 2: Lightning 4, Islanders 2

Game 3: Lightning 2, Islanders 1

Game 4: Islanders 3, Lightning 2

Game 5: Lightning 8, Islanders 0

Game 6: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Game 7: Fri. June 25: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN / Peacock)

