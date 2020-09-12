Islanders, Lightning mix it up as New York pulls out gutsy 5-3 victory in Game 3

The New York Islanders pulled off a gutsy effort after blowing a 3-1 lead Friday night, then the rough stuff began.

Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau was skating toward an empty Tampa Bay net to seal a 5-3 victory in Game 3 when he was hooked by Lightning star Nikita Kucherov, leading to a delayed penalty. Before Pageau put the puck in the net, Kucherov delivered a big slash to his opponent's leg.

Pageau objected and went after Kucherov following his goal, sparking a scrum.

Five players were handed misconducts in the melee: Pageau and teammate Cal Clutterbuck, plus the Lightning's Kucherov, Mikhail Sergachev and Victor Hedman.

Nikita Kucherov doesn't want Jean-Gabriel Pageau to get his empty-netter. Pageau takes exception after scoring pic.twitter.com/Uq1T1ZJY3k — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) September 12, 2020

On the next faceoff, New York's Matt Martin challenged Tampa Bay's Barclay Goodrow to a fight. Goodrow accepted, adding 10 more penalty minutes to the game.

Matt Martin pummels Barclay Goodrow pic.twitter.com/vaxwBoBR4d — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) September 12, 2020

Goodrow had cross-checked the Islanders' Brock Nelson in Game 2.

Nelson, who was also boarded by Alex Killorn in Game 2 (leading to a suspension), had a big game Friday. He set up Anthony Beauvillier with a pass from behind the goal line to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead in the second period.

Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson tied the game, then with the Lightning looking in control, Beauvillier fed Nelson for the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left in the third period.

The most timely goal from Brock Nelson as the @NYIslanders take Game 3. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/dqLmJXvWK6 — NHL (@NHL) September 12, 2020

The Islanders' victory cuts the Lightning's lead in the series to 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday (3 p.m. ET, NBC).

Killorn will be back from his one-game suspension, but the status of injured Lightning star Brayden Point is unknown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL playoffs: Islanders, Lightning get rough near end of New York win