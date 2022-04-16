Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

Mike Bossy

Mike Bossy, perhaps the greatest Islander ever and one of the best scorer's of all time, has died at the age of 65.



Bossy had been diagnosed with lung cancer in October.

"The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world," Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said. "His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none. Along with his teammates, he helped win four straight Stanley Cup championships, shaping the history of this franchise forever. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Bossy family and all those who grieve this tragic loss."

His 573 goals are the most in Islanders history, his 1,126 points are second. and his 553 assists are third. He led the NHL in goals twice - in 1978-79 and 1980-81. He also had seven 100-point seasons, the fourth-most of such campaigns in league history.

Bossy also led the NHL playoffs in goals for three-straight years in the midst of winning four consecutive Stanley Cups on Long Island. His 0.76 goals per game are the most in NHL history. His 85 playoff goals are the seventh-most in NHL history, and were a record at the time he achieved the feat. Bossy also has the third-most hat tricks with 39.

