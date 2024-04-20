Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau misses Game 1 vs. Hurricanes with lower-body injury

The Islanders will be undermanned when they go up against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau was dealing with a lower-body injury and was absent from warmups, which meant the center was unavailable for the game in Carolina.

"He's still day to day with a lower-body injury. We will know after warm-ups. He will be a game-time decision," head coach Patrick Roy said on Saturday morning.

The 31-year-old center suffered the lower-body injury in the first period of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game, of course, did not mean anything for the Islanders who were locked into third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Pageau played in all 82 games this season and accumulated 33 points (11 goals/22 assists).

Game 2 of the Islanders' series with the Hurricanes will happen on Monday in Carolina. Hopefully, for New York, the day off will give Pageau the rest he needs to return to the lineup.