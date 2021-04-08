Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello makes full-grown adult Kyle Palmieri shave his beard

Not a single strand of facial hair has ever slipped by Lou Lamoriello, and I highly doubt one ever will.

The New York Islanders general manager — who's made such infamous and appalling demands as forcing Tomas Plekanec to shave his Hall of Fame goatee after a 2018 deadline trade — is well known for his old-school rules.

Among the most hilarious and absurd of said rules, if not the very most, is Lamoriello's hair and facial hair policy, which regularly results in grown adult millionaires having to shave their hard-earned beards, moustaches and sweet, sweet soul patches immediately upon stepping foot into a Lou-run team's facilities. So let's pour one out for Lamoriello's most recent victim Kyle Palmieri, who had to feel the brisk wind on his cheeks for the first time in ages after he axed off his luscious crumb catcher ahead of Thursday's practice.

Palmieri, who was acquired along with Travis Zajac from the Devils for minor-league forwards A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst and a couple of draft picks including a first-rounder, hit the ice for the first time with his new mates on Thursday.

Snapshots of the clean-shaven Palmieri ripped through hockey Twitter like wild fire, as many were stunned to learn what the bottom half of the 30-year-old's face actually looks like. Former Maple leafs defenseman Connor Carrick — who played under Lamoriello — was also stunned by the images, but not in quite the same way the rest of us were.

Honestly shocked Lou let em keep his eyebrows. https://t.co/OLbYFB6eNy — Connor Carrick (@connorcarrick) April 8, 2021

Palmieri, of course, is very familiar with Lou's harmless "culture" laws, as he was acquired by Lamoriello's Devils from the Anaheim Ducks in 2015 and wound up tallying 140 goals in parts of six seasons, including 30 goals in his debut campaign with his hometown club.

Kyle Palmieri had to shave off a few pounds before he hit the ice with the Islanders on Thursday. (Screengrabs via Twitter)

