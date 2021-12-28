Islanders' game against Red Wings postponed, makeup date to be determined

UBS Arena generic shot Islanders logo written across ice

The Islanders will have to wait a little longer to resume their season.

The team announced on Tuesday that their game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed "due to COVID-related issues."

The Islanders have not played since Dec. 19, and have had numerous COVID-19 positives throughout the team in recent weeks. Brock Nelson, Anthony Beauvillier, Zach Parise, Cal Clutterbuck, and Oliver Wahlstrom have all been placed in protocols since Sunday.

They also had an 11-game losing streak and are currently in last place in the Metropolitan Division.

The NHL had started its holiday break a day earlier due to the recent outbreak, and pushed the return of the regular season back one day to "allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play."

As of now, the Islanders will return on Thursday at UBS Arena against the Buffalo Sabres.