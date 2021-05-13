Islanders' first round playoff schedule against Penguins released

Kieffer Bellows celebrates with Islanders teammates

The NHL has released the schedule for the upcoming playoffs that start this weekend, including that of the Islanders-Penguins series.

The East's No. 1 seeded Pittsburgh Penguins will host the No. 4 seed Islanders for Games 1 and 2 on Sunday, May 16 at noon, and Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The series then shifts from Pittsburgh to Long Island for Game 3 on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m., and Game 4 on Saturday, May 22 at 3 p.m.

If necessary, Games 5 and 7 will take place in Pittsburgh on Monday, May 24 and Friday, May 28, with Game 6 on Long Island on Wednesday, May 26.

The Penguins won the season series, 6-2, but these Islanders showed last season as a No. 6 seed that made the Eastern Conference Finals that anything can happen in the playoffs.