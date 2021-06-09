Islanders fans have fun with Bruce Cassidy's 'Saints' comment

Islanders fans have fun with Cassidy's 'Saints' comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had some candid comments about the officiating and the New York Islanders after his team lost Game 5 of its second-round playoff series Monday night.

"We're playing a team that has very respected management and coaching staff, they've won a Stanley Cup. But I think they sell a narrative over there that it's more like the New York Saints and not the New York Islanders," Cassidy said.

Islanders fans, as you probably expected, are having plenty of fun with Cassidy's remarks before and during Game 6 at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.

Here's are some observations from before puck drop:

Saints, er, Islanders fans rocking halos at Game 6 pic.twitter.com/upY7XReDau — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 9, 2021

I'm not sure Bruce Cassidy realized what he was doing but there appear to be people dressed up as like, actual saints and wearing halos at the old barn in Uniondale — Abbey Mastracco (@AbbeyMastracco) June 9, 2021

Pre game Islanders fan band playing when the saints go marching. Lol. pic.twitter.com/S6rPzu8SDh — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) June 9, 2021

Getty Images

The Islanders can win the series in Game 6 and advance to play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the semifinals. A Bruins victory would set up a decisive Game 7 back in Boston on Friday night.