Islanders earn their 10th consecutive victory

It was a busy night on the National Hockey League ice, as we had 22 of 31 teams in action. That meant a busy night of fantasy, although oddly enough we didn't have any hat tricks or shutouts. We had a total of 56 goals scored between the 11 games, including two players netting their first NHL tallies. Let's get started!

For NHL news and fantasy advice, find me on Twitter here!

New York Islanders 4, Ottawa Senators 1

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thomas Greiss was sharp in Tuesday's victory against the Senators, allowing just one goal on 28 shots as he improved to 6-1-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .937 save percentage. That's 10 victories in a row for the Islanders. The 33-year-old German backstop has been outstanding for fantasy owners, serving as a No. 1 option across most pools.

Casey Cizikas posted a shorthanded goal while adding an assist, and he ended up with a plus-2 rating and five shots on goal. Cal Clutterbuck also joined the multi-point club, posting a goal and an assist, and he dished out four hits.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau provided the only offense for the Senators, a shorthanded goal, giving him three goals and four points across the past three outings.

And congrats to Cole Bardreau, as he scored his first NHL goal. The undrafted 26-year-old's goal came on a penalty shot, too. Nice.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Lineup Adviser, get our Weekly and Rest-of-Season rankings and projections, track all of your players and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Philadelphia Flyers 4, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Story continues

Carter Hart stopped all but one of the 34 shots he faced against the high-octane Hurricanes offense, moving to 4-3-0 with a 2.93 GAA and .885 save percentage. He has now won consecutive outings for the first time since Oct. 4-9.

Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux each posted a goal and an assist in the victory. Giroux has managed three goals and eight points across the past nine contests. Couturier, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, was limited to just one faceoff due to his injury, but his injury obviously didn't hurt his offensive production.

Joel Farabee notched his second goal in the past three outings, as he continues to work with James van Riemsdyk and Giroux up top. Matt Niskanen was also good for two helpers, giving him three points in three games in November.

Petr Mrazek didn't have it for the visitors, and only Lucas Wallmark was able to provide any support. Wallmark opened the season with the first goal for the team back on Oct. 3, but he hadn't had any points since.

Vegas Golden Knights 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1

Marc-Andre Fleury earned the road win with just one goal allowed on 30 shots. Reilly Smith provided all the offense Fleury would need, and his game-winning goal was of the shorthanded variety. William Karlsson managed two assists, giving him three goals and seven points in a five-game point streak.

Only Boone Jenner was able to give Joonas Korpisalo any offensive support. He allowed two goals to Smith on 25 total shots for VGK. Now the Jackets will hit the road for Arizona on Thursday.

Montreal Canadiens 5, Boston Bruins 4

The Bruins lost for just the second time in regulation, although it certainly wasn't easy for the homestanding Canadiens. Carey Price allowed four goals on 25 shots, including David Pastrnak's NHL-high 15th goal on the power play. He has nine power-play goals and 13 points on the man advantage.

Price didn't have NHL leaders providing him with offensive support. In fact, he had some unlikely sources of offense. Victor Mete entered the game with just one goal in his first 134 NHL outings, but he scored two times. Ben Chiarot scored the game-winning goal and he added an assist, doubling his season output after entering with a goal and an assist in the first 14 contests. Jeff Petry didn't score, but he had two more assists, posting two goals with 10 points over 15 tilts to date.

Anders Bjork scored his second goal of the season, while Sean Kuraly scored his first of the 2019-20 campaign, as the B's didn't get all of their offense from stars, either. Connor Clifton also had his first regular-season NHL goal, although he did score twice in the playoffs last season.

Torey Krug posted a power-play assist, helping out on Pastrnak's PPG, and that's 300 NHL points for Krug.

It was the first loss in regulation for Rask, falling to 7-1-1 with a 1.88 GAA and .936 save percentage.

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Los Angeles Kings 1

Frederik Andersen was rarely tested in Tuesday's home win, allowing just Alex Iafallo's power-play goal on 25 shots as he moved to 8-2-2 with a 2.84 GAA and .908 save percentage.

Auston Matthews scored a goal with his 100th career assist, while William Nylander also had a goal and an assist. While the multi-point performance wasn't a rarity for Matthews, it was Nylander's first two-point game since March 25 of last season.

Jonathan Quick slipped to 2-7-0 with a terrible 4.40 GAA and .859 save percentage. It wouldn't be surprising to see Jack Campbell continue to carve into Quick's workload, at least if the Kings want to avoid falling into an even deeper hole. Quick just looks done.

New Jersey Devils 2, Winnipeg Jets 1 (SO)

Mackenzie Blackwood made his third consecutive start for the Devils, and he was sharp. He allowed just one goal on 33 shots to move to 4-2-3 with a 2.91 GAA and .891 save percentage. The only goal he yielded was a rare go to Andrew Copp.

Copp's goal was his second of the season. Nico Hischier also had his second of the season, and he is starting to heat up. He was dealing with an upper-body injury at the end of October, but he looks fine now with two goals and five points during his current four-game point streak.

Connor Hellebuyck allowed just one goal on 32 shots in the shootout loss, and he deserved a much better fate. Nikita Gusev and Jesper Boqvist scored on him in the extra session to claim the extra point for Jersey.

Dallas Stars 4, Colorado Avalanche 1

Ben Bishop was outstanding, coughing up just one goal on 37 shots to improve to 5-5-1 with a 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage in his 12 games. He wasn't exactly helped out by a who's who of scoring, either.

Radek Faksa scored an extra-strength goal and a power-play tally, and his first marker was the game-winning goal. It was his first GWG since Jan. 19 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Jason Dickinson opened the game with an unassisted goal just 19 seconds into the game, and it was his first of the season. Corey Perry also added one, just his second, as he slowly adjusts to his new surroundings.

Calgary Flames 4, Arizona Coyotes 3 (OT)

David Rittich coughed up three goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Coyotes. The Flames were actually behind 3-1 late, but Matthew Tkachuk and Mark Giordano scored third-period goals against Antti Raanta to force overtime. That's when Tkachuk returned and sent the fans home happy with an overtime winner. He has five goals and eight points during his four-game point streak.

Rasmus Andersson posted two assists, his first multi-point game since Feb. 18 of last season when he had two helpers, also against the Coyotes. Sean Monahan also chipped in with two assists.

Vinnie Hinostroza posted his first goal of the season, while Christian Dvorak also chipped in with a goal while winning 10 of his 16 faceoff chances (62.5 percent). He has two goals in three games in November so far.

St. Louis Blues 2, Vancouver Canucks 1 (OT)

Jaden Schwartz scored the winner in overtime, sending Jordan Binnington to a well-deserved victory. He shut down the previously red-hot Canucks, who have given opposing goaltenders nightmares lately. He allowed just one goal on 34 shots to move to 8-2-3 with a 2.43 GAA and .921 save percentage.

Jacob Markstrom was on the short end despite allowing only two goals on 27 shots, slipping to 5-2-3 with a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage. Only Quinn Hughes provided any offense, and he now has a goal and eight points over the past seven games.

Minnesota Wild 4, Anaheim Ducks 2

Alex Stalock allowed just two goals on 31 shots to even his record at 3-3-0 with a 2.42 GAA and .917 save percentage in eight outings.

Mats Zuccarello provided a goal and an assist to support the St. Paul, Minn. native goaltenders. Joel Eriksson Ek picked up a helper on Zuccarello's goal, and then the Norwegian forward posted an assist on Eric Staal's game-winning tally while finishing with a plus-1 rating. It was Zuccarello's first multi-point game since Feb. 24 in Chicago, his debut for the Dallas Stars.

John Gibson didn't bring his 'A' game, allowing three goals on just 25 shots, slipping below .500 to 6-7-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .923 save percentage.

The highlight for the Ducks was Jacob Larsson's wire job from the top of the left faceoff circle, blasting one past Stalock for his first NHL marker.

San Jose Sharks 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Martin Jones was rarely tested, allowing just two goals on 21 shots in a rare victory. He improved to 3-7-1 with a 3.38 GAA and .889 save percentage. He has yet to win back-to-back starts this season, so keep that in mind for next time out.

Barclay Goodrow posted two assists, and he has a goal and four points in three games in November after ending the month of October on a six-game scoreless slid. Tomas Hertl also had two points, posting a goal and an assist. He had five scoreless games to start the season, but he is up to five goals and 14 points over the past 11 contests. Evander Kane also had a shorty, while Patrick Marleau lit the lamp again.

Duncan Keith posted his first goal since last March 24 against the Colorado Avalanche. He and Brandon Saad were the only two scorers to support Robin Lehner, who was sharp despite the loss. Lehner allowed three goals on 31 shots, falling to 3-3-2 with a 2.33 GAA and .935 save percentage.