What Islanders coach Patrick Roy saw — and didn’t see — in the Hurricanes’ stunning win

Patrick Roy wanted to call a timeout.

The Carolina Hurricanes — with the goalie pulled — tied the Islanders on Sebastian Aho’s deflection. There were only two minutes left in regulation, but he wanted New York to first get the puck into its offensive zone and force a faceoff, allowing the Islanders’ head coach to freeze the clock and settle his team down.

“I said, we’ll see if the puck goes in our zone,” Roy said. “If it goes in our zone, I’ll call the timeout to cool off a bit. But I had the Pageau line out on the ice, so I was confident in (Alexander) Romanov and (Noah) Dobson. So I felt like we would be okay.”

Then Jordan Martintook shoved Dobson into the boards behind Semyon Varlamov, scooped the puck up and tucked it inside the left post, banking it off the goalie’s left skate and into the net.

Just like that, in a game that had seen the Islanders lead by as many as three, what had been a 3-2 Isles lead late in the third was now a 4-3 Hurricanes advantage.

It took nine seconds.

Carolina’s Jack Drury (18) and and Jordan Staal (11) celebrate with Jordan Martinook (48) after Martinook scored to put the Canes up 4-3 during the third period of the Hurricanes’ 5-3 victory over the Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024.

It was so fast, Roy admitted he didn’t see how it happened.

“Unfortunately, they scored behind the play,” Roy said. “I don’t know exactly what happened, I need to re-see it, but they did a wrap-around and scored on that one.”

Martinook happened. His play — the game-winning goal — handed the Hurricanes a 2-0 series advantage ahead of Games 3 and 4 on Long Island.

Carolina fired at will all night, picking up 110 shot attempts to New York’s 28. The Islanders didn’t even register a shot attempt in the first 13 minutes of the game. Meanwhile the Hurricanes threw the puck at any open lane they had, but to no avail.

“We had a really good start,” Roy said. “I thought we had a good start. They put pressure, but we didn’t give them much in that first period.”

Yet in the final five minutes in the first period, the Islanders had the upper hand. They’re the ones who waltzed into the locker room with a 2-0 lead. They’re the ones who tacked on a third to start the second period.

“Listen, they got ahead and I’m sure they just thought that, you know, it should’ve been enough,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Carolina crept in, continuing to throw pucks at Varlamov and creating chances. The shutout became a two-goal lead and stayed there for most of the final period.

Islanders penalties, Roy said, created a momentum shift.

“We took, what, the 3-0 lead?” Roy said. “I felt like when we took those penalties, that gave them momentum and the game shifted big-time.”

Carolina didn’t score on the power play in the third period, though. Instead, the Islanders broke down for a patient Aho at the doorstep — fueling the fire of the fans inside PNC Arena.

Then, Brind’Amour went for the extra attacker. It paid off.

“I don’t know, the momentum of us tying the game, the energy that it sends us,” Martinook said. “I don’t really know how to describe it.”

The most basic description: Carolina faceoff win. Puck behind the net. Hurricanes lead. Canes win.

Roy said he didn’t see Martinook’s goal in real time. Once he does, he may never forget it.