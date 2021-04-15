Islanders close to selling out inaugural season at UBS Arena

Carmudi

The seven-seater midsize SUV segment is a competitive one where Japanese, Korean, and even Chinese entries all vie for sales success. All of these SUVs flex that they have the brawniest engine, the roomiest cabin, the most advanced toys, and even the best off-road ability when the going gets rough. The same goes for the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Ford Everest, whose makers are quick to promote their strengths. Another fact that sets these SUVs apart from the competition, however, is their American badges. So if you're looking for a midsize SUV, read on to know the differences between the Trailblazer and Everest. Chevrolet Trailblazer (P1,619,000 - P 1,999,000) The "bow-tied" Trailblazer, first launched in 2013, was the first in the segment to have a torque figure of 500Nm. That came from its 2.8-liter diesel engine that churns out 200hp, which is also managed by a six-speed automatic. Prices start at P1,619,000 for the base 2.5 2WD 6MT LT. As its name suggests, it's the only SUV in the range with the 2.5-liter diesel mill and six-speed manual. Going up the Trailblazer range, Chevrolet offers the following trims, all with the 2.8 liter engine: 2WD 6AT LT (P1,709,000), DSL 6AT Phoenix (P1,781,000), 2WD 6AT LTX (P1,806,000), and the top-spec 4WD 6AT Z71 (P 1,999,000). Being the top-model, the Z71 is the only one with four-wheel drive, and features many of the gadgetry Chevrolet has highlighted. One of the toys is the Remote Start which can allow the driver to start the Trailblazer's engine from outside the truck. Using the same key for Remote Start, the driver can even switch on the aircon to cool the cabin before driving away. The Z71's LED daytime running lights can be switched on, too, so the SUV is easier to spot in darker areas. Once inside, the driver and their passengers can use the Chevrolet MyLink system. MyLink has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and can be controlled using its eight-inch touchscreen, the steering wheel buttons, or voice commands. The tech highlights don't stop there. The Trailblazer is packed with active safety aids, which can inform the driver of vehicles hidden in the truck's blind spots, potential collisions up front, if the SUV wanders of lane, and of passing traffic when reversing. As for the rest of the range, they use a seven-inch touchscreen, have a ground clearance of 253mm, and can ford waters up to 800mm, and can tow up to three tons. Ford Everest (P1,738,000 - P2,299,000) The Blue Oval Everest first entered the market in 2015, and since then it has received upgrades to keep up with the competition. One upgrade is the addition of a "new-generation" 2.0 liter bi-turbo diesel engine found in the top-dog Titanium+ 4x4 AT (P2,299,000), which makes 210hp and 500Nm of torque, and a segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission across the range. New 2.0 turbo diesel mills (180hp, 420Nm) power other Everest SUVs in the range, such as the Turbo Sport 4x2 AT (P1,928,000), Turbo Titanium 4x2 AT (P1,995,000). The base model Trend 4x2 AT (P1,738,000) uses a 2.2 liter mill. The Everest (especially in the Titanium+ 4x4) is also a tech expo. Inside, Ford's signature Sync 3 takes center stage, an eight-inch touchscreen that allows Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and AppLink. Ford said, Sync 3 will allow hands-free phone-calls, music playing, navigation, and even climate-controlling. Meanwhile, Active Park Assist can park this SUV in parallel spaces, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) can stop collisions towards vehicles and pedestrians, and Blind Spot Information System act as eyes in the SUV's sides. There are more gadgets that can be used on the road. Terrain Management System allows the driver to configure the four-wheel-drive system if the Everest will face mud, grass, sand, or rocks. Electronic Locking Rear Differential, meanwhile, will provide full engine torque to both rear wheels, even if one is off the ground. The rest of the Everest range also use the same eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and tout their 225 mm ground clearance, 800mm water wading and 3.4 ton towing abilities. Photos from Chevrolet and Ford Also read: Chevrolet Colorado: Variants explained Ranger Raptor is most-searched model in Ford PH for 2020