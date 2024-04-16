Islanders bring home winning streak into matchup with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (38-31-12, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (38-27-16, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Islanders +175, Penguins -227

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

New York is 38-27-16 overall and 12-7-6 against the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have gone 34-5-11 when scoring three or more goals.

Pittsburgh has a 13-7-5 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 38-31-12 record overall. The Penguins have a 36-6-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Islanders won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri has scored 29 goals with 24 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has 25 goals and 39 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has seven goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-1-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 1.9 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Penguins: 7-1-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out for season (lower-body), Noah Dobson: day to day (upper body).

Penguins: John Ludvig: day to day (illness), Ryan Graves: out (concussion), Noel Acciari: out (lower body), Matt Nieto: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.