Islanders’ Boychuk injured by skate against Canadiens

It was not a scene for the faint of heart.

Johnny Boychuk covered his face and bolted for the locker room after a skate caught him up high. The Islanders defenseman was escorting Artturi Lehkonen away from the net when the Canadiens forward fell, and clipped Boychuk with his skate.

After the game, Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said Boychuk was being evaluated.

“It’s a scary situation,” captain Anders Lee said after the 6-2 loss. “You hate to see that happen.”

“It’s not good,” said Cal Clutterbuck. “Not easy to see. Not good at all.”

This is the third time this season the Islanders have lost a player due to a skate blade. Clutterbuck suffered a gash on his wrist against the Bruins on December 19th and returned to the lineup this past Saturday. Casey Cizikas was cut on his leg with a skate against the Flyers in February.

