Islanders, Blues meet for matinee after Saturday wins

NEW YORK -- Two teams hoping Saturday night victories were a sign of things to come will square off Monday afternoon when the New York Islanders host the St. Louis Blues in a Columbus Day matinee at Barclays Center.

The Islanders scored three second-period goals in a span of 1:47 in a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres in Saturday's home opener.

The host Blues, who also played their home opener Saturday, scored the game's first three goals in a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars.

The win by the Islanders (1-1-0) provided a much-needed boost to a team that expects to return to the playoffs after a one-year absence. New York, which missed the postseason by one point last season, fell 5-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Friday night's season opener.

"I know it's only game two, but it's a pivotal game, for sure," said Islanders right winger Jordan Eberle, who was acquired by New York from the Edmonton Oilers on June 22. "I've been on teams that have started poorly and confidence-wise, it buries you, that you're not a good team, and obviously puts you in a hole.

"Getting off to a good start is huge in the NHL season. It gives you confidence that you're a good team, you can play and be one of the better teams."

The Blues (2-0-0) displayed a stouter defensive effort Saturday than in Thursday's season opener against the host Pittsburgh Penguins. While St. Louis claimed a 5-4 overtime win over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, the back-and-forth victory featured one lead change and three ties.

Eight players, including four defensemen, have scored at least one goal for the Blues.

"Everyone's contributing now," said Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who is the only St. Louis player to score two goals this season. "It's what the team is built on. It's what our system is built on."