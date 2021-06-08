Islanders' Barry Trotz, Mathew Barzal, Josh Bailey reflect on Game 5 win over Bruins, chance to move on at home

Islanders celebrate Game 5 win over Bruins

The Islanders faced a deficit early, allowing a goal just 85 seconds into the game.

The Bruins were in the Islanders' zone and had chances all night, outshooting the Isles, 44-19.

But the dominant power play put the Islanders over the edge, and the Isles are one game away from advancing to their second-straight Eastern Conference Final.

"They scored the first goal, we had to survive that. And then we had some timely goals. Our powerplay hit on some timely goals, they made a couple mistakes, and we capitalized," said head coach Barry Trotz.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 40 shots on Monday, his second-most this playoffs, and third-most including the regular season.

“Obviously we needed good goaltending, we got that," Trotz said.

Mathew Barzal tied the game at one late in the first period in the Islanders' first power play trip.

“That was key. Obviously we probably didn’t deserve to have the game at 1-1. They came out pressing, they probably could have had three or four in the first period. Just to get that tied 1-1, take a deep breath, just recoup for the second, and obviously the powerplay was huge tonight.”

The Islanders scored two more powerplay goals on Monday, and Trotz credited adjustments they've made.

“We made some adjustments, and guys executed on those adjustments," Trotz said. "That’s what playoff hockey is all about. It is about minor adjustments. You’re not gonna have anything too drastic, but some minor adjustments. We were able to hit on some of them.”

“I thought the power play came up big for us. It needs to in the playoffs," said Josh Bailey. "They came at us hard early. Varly did a good job weathering the storm for us. We just had to hang in there. Thought we turned the game around as it went on. They have a good team. They pushed hard, the crowd was into it. Ultimately, we found a way to get the win and give ourselves an opportunity back at home.”

Now, the Islanders have a chance to move on in front of their home crowd.

“The last one’s always the hardest one to get, but we’re excited to go back to the Coliseum," said Jordan Eberle. "You guys have seen it, how loud it’s been. It helps us, it gives us some juice. Watch some video, and get prepared, and be ready for another tough battle.