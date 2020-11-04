Islanders agree to terms with Ryan Pulock on two-year deal

The Islanders agreed to terms with defenseman Ryan Pulock on a two-year deal, New York announced Wednesday morning. Pulock, 26, continues an Islanders run that started with the 2015-16 season.

In 234 games from 2015-20, Pulock recorded 108 points on 31 goals and 77 assists. As a fifth-year pro for the 2019-20 season, Pulock put up 35 points between 10 goals and 25 assists, leading Islanders defensemen in scoring since 2018.

Pulock was a first-round NHL Draft pick for the Islanders at No. 15 overall in 2013. A Canada native by way of Dauphin, Manitoba, he represented his home country at the 2018 World Championships in Denmark.