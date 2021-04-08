Islanders acquire Palmieri, Zajac from Devils

The New York Islanders got an early jump on the competition leading into the trade deadline on Monday, April 12 with the acquisitions of Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from New Jersey in exchange for A.J. Greer, Mason Jobst, a 2021 first-round pick and a conditional 2022 fourth round pick.

The Devils also agreed to retain 50% of the salaries of Palmieri and Zajac. They are both eligible to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the year.

The Islanders had the cap flexibility to pull off this trade after team captain Anders Lee suffered a torn ACL on March 11 in a game against New Jersey. Palmieri and Zajac have struggled offensively this season, but this move makes the Islanders much deeper up front.

It will be interesting to see if other teams make similar trades involving Taylor Hall or Mike Hoffman in what will be a buyer’s market.

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out NBC Sports EDGE's Player News, and follow @NBCSEdgeHK and @CoreAbbott on Twitter.

EDMONTON 4 OTTAWA 2

The Oilers bounced back from Monday’s overtime loss to Montreal with a hard-fought victory over the Senators. Edmonton has won eight straight games versus Ottawa this season with the final game of the series set for Thursday.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl registered four points apiece. McDavid had one goal and three helpers, while Draisaitl netted a hat trick and added one assist.

Draisaitl got his 22nd goal of the year in the dying seconds of regulation, while McDavid’s 23rd marker of 2020-21 at the 13:54 mark of the third period held up as the game winner.

Josh Norris reached double digits with his 10th goal, while Connor Brown extended his goal streak to five straight games.

Tyson Barrie chipped in two assists in the contest, while Ethan Bear, Brady Tkachuk, Artem Zub, Mike Reilly and Thomas Chabot picked up one helper apiece.

Marcus Hogberg turned aside 31 of 34 shots in the loss. It was his first outing since Feb. 18 when he suffered a lower-body injury.

Story continues

Mikko Koskinen made 28 saves on 30 shots for his 10th win of the season in his 21st appearance.

MONTREAL 2 TORONTO 3

The Maple Leafs won a fifth straight game after holding on to defeat the Canadiens.

Jack Campbell improved to 10-0-0 on the year and he established a Toronto franchise in the process for the longest win streak by a goaltender.

Auston Matthews produced one goal and one assist. His league-leading 28th goal of the season opened the scoring just 54 seconds into the contest.

Corey Perry scored both goals for the Canadiens. His ninth of the season cut Montreal’s deficit to 3-2 at the 17:45 mark of the third period, but that was as close as they would come.

Zach Hyman notched one goal and one assist, while getting the game winner at the 10:21 mark of the third period.

T.J. Brodie got his first goal as a member of the Maple Leafs in the match. He had 12 assists in 39 games previously this season.

Mitch Marner, Wayne Simmonds, Ilya Mikheyev, Alexander Barabanov, Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson, Tyler Toffoli and Joel Edmundson earned one assist each.

For Barabanov, it was his first NHL point. He got a chance to play because William Nylander was unavailable due to COVID protocol.

Jake Allen stopped 29 of 32 shots in the defeat. He filled in for Carey Price, who didn’t make the trip to Toronto because he’s dealing with a lower-body injury.

VEGAS 1 ST. LOUIS 3

The Blues snapped a seven-game winless skid (0-6-1) with a win over the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Jordan Binnington was outstanding in the contest with 50 saves. His shutout bid was spoiled by Nicolas Roy at the 15:44 mark of the third period.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Sammy Blais gave the Blues a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Jake Walman’s first NHL goal provided St. Louis with a 3-0 advantage at the 13:31 mark of the third period.

Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Kyrou, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron. Vince Dunn, Torey Krug, William Carrier and Ryan Reaves recorded one assist each.

Marc-Andre Fleury blocked 32 of 35 shots in a losing effort.

Shea Theodore had a game-high nine shots, while logging 30:42 of ice time. Vegas played five defensemen in the contest after Alec Martinez was a late scratch due to a minor injury.

COLORADO 3 MINNESOTA 8

The Wild earned a series split with the Avalanche with a blowout win following Monday’s 5-4 loss. Minnesota ended Colorado’s 15-game point streak in the process.

Kevin Fiala got his first NHL hat trick and he added an assist in the contest.

Kirill Kaprizov accounted for two goals and one helper. The Wild scored four times on five power-play chances and all three of his points came on the man advantage.

Jared Spurgeon and Victor Rask collected three assists apiece, while Cale Makar registered a pair of helpers.

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen registered one goal and one assist each.

Andre Burakovsky's 11th of the season was Colorado's other marker.

Zach Parise. Nick Bonino, Jordan Greenway, Kyle Rau, Carson Soucy, Jacob MacDonald and Kyle Burroughs contributed one assist apiece.

Philipp Grubauer was burned for seven goals on 18 shots in the defeat. Jonas Johanaaon allowed a goal on the only shot he faced in 12:42 of relief.

Cam Talbot shielded 29 of 32 shots for his 12th win in 21 starts.

ARIZONA 3 LOS ANGELES 4

The Kings ended a three-game losing streak and earned a series split against the Coyotes on Wednesday night. Los Angeles also halted Arizona’s three-game win spree thanks to a third-period comeback.

Lawson Crouse and Ilya Lyubushkin, who scored his first career NHL goal in his 118th game, scored for the Coyotes in the first period. Crouse also assisted on Lyubushkin’s goal.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan got the Kings on the board late in the first frame.

Johan Larsson tallied the only goal of the second stanza to give the Coyotes a 3-1 lead.

Adrian Kempe scored just 1:18 into the third period and Jeff Carter tied the game nearly three minutes later.

Carl Grundstrom potted the game winner at the 13:55 mark of the third period.

Drew Doughty, Christian Fischer, Trevor Moore, Kale Clague and Jakob Chychrun contributed two assists each in the match, while Phil Kessel, Blake Lizotte and Sean Walker picked up one helper apiece.

Adin Hill, who was making an eighth straight start, stopped 26 of 30 shots in the defeat.

Jonathan Quick made 24 saves on 27 shots to end his four-game losing streak. He has recorded seven victories in 17 starts this year.