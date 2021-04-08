Islanders acquire forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from Devils

Kyle Palmieri arms up

The Islanders announced Wednesday that the team has acquired forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils.

In exchange, the Islanders sent the Devils forwards A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst, as well as a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, as well as a conditional fourth-rounder in the 2022 draft.

A Long Island native, Palmieri has 17 points in 34 games this season, though the Devils have been sitting him of late as the trade market for him developed. Palmieri has scored at least 20 goals in each of the last four seasons, including his career-best 57-point season in 2015-16.

Zajac, meanwhile, has had lengthy and illustrious career with the Devils, playing his entire 15-year career in Jersey (to this point) after the Devils selected him in the first round of the 2004 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old has 550 career points in a Devils uniform, and has been incredibly durable, playing in 401 straight games from 2006-11.

The Islanders currently sit in second place in the East Division, though they’re tied with the Capitals atop the standings with 54 points with Washington currently holding the tie-breaker.