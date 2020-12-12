Islanders acquire F Dimytro Timashov from Detroit in exchange for future considerations

Dmytro Timashov

The Islanders announced on Friday night that the team has acquired forward Dimytro Timashov from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.

The 24-year-old played 44 games last season, including 39 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and five contests with the Red Wings.

The 5’10, 192-pound forward from Ukraine was selected by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round (125th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Prior to his pro career, Timashov played two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he averaged more than a point-per-game with 175 points (41 goals and 134 assists) in 123 games.