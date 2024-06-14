Island 'very proud' of Mark Cavendish after knighthood

Mark Cavendish equalled Eddy Merckx's Tour de France stage win record of 34 in 2021 [BBC]

Everyone on the Isle of Man is "so very proud" of Mark Cavendish and his achievements, his first coach has said after the record-equalling Tour de France stage winner was knighted in the King's Birthday Honours List.

Known as the Manx Missile, the 39-year-old recently achieved his 164th career victory, making him the most successful men’s sprint cyclist of all time.

Dot Tilbury, who first coached him, said he had "inspired many children to think that you don’t have to come from a big city to go after what you want in life".

The list also saw former chief marine pilot Stephen Carter appointed an MBE, while Isle of Man TT winner and rider liaison officer Richard 'Milky' Quayle received the British Empire Medal.

Speaking after the announcement of his honour for services to cycling and charity work, Cavendish said he was "truly humbled".

"It's always been the biggest privilege to represent my country, and seeing cycling as the sport, pastime and mode of transport I've given my life to, grow in Great Britain during the span of my career has given me joy and pride beyond words," he said.

"I'm truly thankful to everybody that has lived this journey with me."

During his career, Cavendish has also won and silver medal at the Olympics and four gold medals in the World Cycling Championships.

Ms Tilbury said everyone on the island, "from young children to grannies", was "so very proud of what he’s achieved".

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the cyclist was "truly an inspiration for us all" and "a phenomenal athlete, role model and ambassador for both his sport and the Isle of Man".

He added that it had been "extremely satisfying" to see him "come through our junior cycling ranks and succeed at the very highest level".

Captain Stephen Carter said he was "very humbled" to be appointed an MBE [BBC]

Mr Carter oversaw some 4,500 vessel movements in 29 years of service as a marine pilot until his retirement in 2023.

He also assisted and advised in raising the wreck of the Solway Harvester, which sank off the Isle of Man in 2000, with all seven crew members lost their lives.

The Captain of the Parish of Lonan was recognised for outstanding services to maritime safety and the community.

He said he was "very humbled" to receive the honour for carrying out a "job I have enjoyed doing immensely".

Richard 'Milky' Quayle topped to the podium at the TT in the 2002 Lightweight Race [BBC]

Mr Quayle has been honoured for his contribution to road racing on the island.

Known as Milky, he is one of only three Manx riders to win a solo Isle of Man TT race in the history of the event, triumphing in the Lightweight race in 2002.

He has since coached hundreds of newcomers on how to navigate the 37.73-mile (60km) Mountain Course as a rider liaison officer.

