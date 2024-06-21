Island Resort Championship Day 1: A rookie shines amidst the rain

HARRIS, Mich. (WFRV) – Day one wrapped up at the Island Resort Championship with a few surprises.

The reigning champion, Tsai Ching Tseng, struggled with the elements, shooting three-over on the day, while a rookie, playing in just her third Epson Tour event, shot a tournament-record nine-under to grab an early three-shot lead.

Local 5’s Lauren Helmbrecht was in the Upper Peninsula and caught up with the former Duke Blue Devil in the video above after her best day on Tour.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.